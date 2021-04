BRIEF-U.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 553,681 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday

April 4 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES OF 30,492,334 AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 30,424,145 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 3

* U.S. CDC REPORTS TOTAL DEATHS OF 553,681 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AS OF YESTERDAY VERSUS 552,829 IN PREVIOUS REPORT ON APRIL 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

