2008 Bengaluru blasts case: SC calls accused PDP leader Maudany “dangerous man”

The Supreme Court Monday said that Kerala’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Nazir Maudany, who is facing trial in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, is a “dangerous man”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde orally made the remark during the hearing of Maudany's plea seeking permission to go to Kerala and stay there till the trial in the case is over.

“You are a dangerous man,” the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said during the brief hearing of the application filed by Maudany seeking relaxation of the bail conditions.

Maudany is an accused in the serial blasts case that had rocked Bengaluru in July 2008. Two people were killed and 20 were injured in the blasts.

Justice Ramasubramanian said that he might have appeared for Maudany as a counsel earlier and he would not be able to hear the matter now.

After the counsel appearing for Maudany said he would verify the same, the bench posted the matter for hearing next week.

The PDP leader said that he was granted bail in July 2014 with a condition that he would not leave Bengaluru without the permission of the court.

In his fresh application, he has said that trial in the case has not concluded yet and cited health ground to seek permission to go to Kerala and stay there. PTI MNL ABA ABA RKS RKS

