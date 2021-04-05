Delhi: Tax consultant held for killing friend over money dispute

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:23 IST
A tax consultant was arrested for allegedly killing his friend, following an altercation over a money dispute, police said on Monday.

The arrest comes over two months after the body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from Delhi's Anand Vihar.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, the owner of an electronic shop.

Rajneesh Kumar Jain, (49), the main accused, was arrested from Noida on Saturday night and his accomplice Shamsher Singh (51), who is a property dealer, was nabbed on Sunday.

Jain had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from his friend Deepak. When Deepak asked him to return the borrowed amount, an argument broke out between the two, following which Jain strangulated his friend, according to the police.

The incident took place at Jain's flat in Arjun Nagar on the intervening night of January 22 and 23, a senior police officer said.

''After killing Deepak, the same night, Jain called up Shamsher Singh. The two then drove in Jain’s car to Manglam road where after dumping Deepak’s body, they headed towards Wazirabad and threw the victim’s belongings near the Yamuna river,'' the officer said.

Next day, the body was recovered from the area after a passerby informed police.

''The autopsy report stated the cause of death to be asphyxia as a result of strangulation. A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Anand Vihar police station,'' Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Sathiyasundaram said.

During the course of investigation, statements of the deceased's elder brother were recorded and Deepak's friends were interrogated. Their call records and locations at the time of incident were also analysed.

''Many suspects, including his workers in the shop, were questioned since Deepak also reportedly took some loan from some of his friends and didn't return the money,'' the officer said.

With the help of technical surveillance and statements recorded, Jain was found to be involved in the murder and was subsequently arrested.

Jain confessed to his crime during interrogation and on his disclosure, his accomplice Singh was also arrested in connection with the case, the DCP said.

