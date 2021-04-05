3 die in Ludhiana factory roof collapse

Three persons died and seven were injured when the roof of a factory here collapsed on Monday, officials said.

Forty people, mostly labourers, were rescued from the site at Baba Mukand Singh Nagar and the condition of three persons are critical, according to officials.

''The factory owner was lifting the lintel level without permission of the municipal corporation,'' Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and the civic body were undertaking the rescue operations.

One person was found dead under the debris, while another was declared brought dead at a hospital. The third person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

A case has been registered against the factory owner and the contractor, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry by the Patiala divisional commissioner. Singh also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of the deceased and free treatment for those injured. PTI CORR CHS VSD MA NSD HMB

