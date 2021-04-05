U.S. looking into reports of massacres in Ethiopia's Tigray region -State Dept spokesman

U.S. looking into reports of massacres in Ethiopia's Tigray region -State Dept spokesmanReuters | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:18 IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday the United States was "gravely concerned" about violence in Ethiopia's Tigray region and was looking into reports of massacres there.
Price welcomed statements that Eritrean troops would withdraw from Tigray and said a withdrawal would be an important step forward in de-escalation in the region.
