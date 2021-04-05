Left Menu

UN says tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill 40 over 3 days

He urged residents in Genena to stay vigilant and remain at home until security forces contain the situation.The clashes posed a challenge to efforts by Sudans transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur.Earlier this year, tribal violence in West Darfur and South Darfur provinces killed around 470 people.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:19 IST
UN says tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill 40 over 3 days

Tribal clashes that erupted over the weekend between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's western Darfur region have killed at least 40 people and wounded around 60 others, the U.N. said Monday.

The violence was between the Arab Rizeigat and the Masalit tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur province. It happened after unknown armed men on Saturday shot dead two people from the Masalit, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

Two others from the Masalit were wounded in that shooting, it said. The circumstances of the shootings were not immediately clear.

Since then, the two tribes have mobilized forces and gun fire could still be heard in Genena late Monday, it said.

Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organization that helps run refugee camps in Darfur, said a shell hit a camp for displaced people in Genena on Monday, causing a fire that burned several houses. He shared video footage showing flames and thick clouds of black smoke.

“The situation is very difficult and grave,” he said.

The Sudanese doctors' committee in West Darfur said armed men also opened fire on an ambulance late Sunday, wounding three health care workers.

The U.N. said all humanitarian activities were suspended as roads around the southern part of Genena were blocked. An unknown number of people fled their homes in Hay al-Jabal and al-Jamarik neighbourhoods in Genena and took refuge in nearby mosques and public buildings, the U.N. agency added.

West Darfur Gov. Mohammed Abdalla al-Duma said in a statement that officials were taking “necessary measures” without elaborating. He urged residents in Genena to stay vigilant and remain at home until security forces contain the situation.

The clashes posed a challenge to efforts by Sudan's transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur.

Earlier this year, tribal violence in West Darfur and South Darfur provinces killed around 470 people. It also displaced more than 120,000 people, mostly women and children, including at least 4,300 who crossed into neighbouring Chad, according to the U.N.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government now rules the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

With rise in COVID-19 cases, India likely to make less availability of vaccines globally: Gavi

India, which is experiencing a sudden rise in number of COVID-19 cases, is now likely to make available a smaller number of vaccines to the rest of the world, the head of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation has said.India is, ...

U.S. lawmakers urge USTR Tai to seek removal of UK, EU whiskey tariffs

Some 50 members of Congress on Monday urged U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to take action to secure removal of 25 tariffs on American Whiskey imposed by the European Union and Britain in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on steel and al...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain said on Monday it was too soon to say whether or not international summer holidays could go ahead this year, suggesting a planned reopening of outbound travel could be pushed back beyond May 17. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

Golf-Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday. Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021