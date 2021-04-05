Logistics firm employee steals mobile phones to recover dues; arrested

Left Menu

Over 300 new mobile phones worth Rs 33 lakh that were stolen from a companys warehouse in Delhi have been recovered with the arrest of an employee of the firm and his three associates, police said on Monday.Atul works with a Dwarka-based logistics company for the last two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:25 IST
Over 300 new mobile phones worth Rs 33 lakh that were stolen from a company's warehouse in Delhi have been recovered with the arrest of an employee of the firm and his three associates, police said on Monday.

Atul works with a Dwarka-based logistics company for the last two years. He had some pending dues from the firm and to recover it, he made a plan along with his associates, Govind and Pawan, to steal mobile phones from the company, they said.

Atul (25), Govind (20) and two shopkeepers -- Bhagwan Das and Ramarkash, who purchased the stolen mobile phones from them -- have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the Pawan, police said.

A total of 307 stolen mobile phones have been recovered. A case was registered on March 11 on the complaint of Vishal Singh, who alleged that around 356 new mobile phones worth Rs 33 lakh were stolen from his warehouse, police said.

''During investigation, IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones were put on observation and with the help of technical surveillance, the accused were identified and some of the stolen mobile phones were found active in Delhi's Rajokri village area,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Govind was apprehended and 159 mobile phones were recovered, while 125 stolen mobile phones were recovered after Atul's arrest, Meena said.

The remaining stolen mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the Bhagwan Das and Ramarkash, he added.

Atul disclosed that he had been working with the Blue Line Logistics company for the last two years and he had some pending dues, the DCP said. PTI AMP HMB

