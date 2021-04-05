After resignation, former Maha min Anil Deshmukh likely to challenge Bombay HC order

Anil Deshmukh, who resigned as the Maharashtra home minister on Monday, is likely to challenge the Bombay High Court order asking the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe into allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, NCP sources said.

He is likely to approach the Supreme Court on Tuesday, they said. After tendering his resignation in the afternoon, Deshmukh visited the national capital and met senior lawyers here.

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of extortion against him by Singh. He submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

''I don't have the moral right to continue in office after the court order. I have decided to quit. Kindly relieve me from my post,'' Deshmukh's resignation letter said.

