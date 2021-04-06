Left Menu

Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board finds

The online retailer last year terminated the employment of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who accused the company of enforcing policies in a discriminatory fashion and having vague rules that "chill and restrain" staff from exercising rights, according to their charge filed in October, seen by Reuters. The board said on Monday that its regional director in Seattle will issue a complaint if the parties do not settle the case.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 00:23 IST
Amazon illegally fired employees critical of work conditions, labor board finds

Amazon.com Inc illegally fired two employees who advocated for better working conditions during the pandemic, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board has found. The online retailer last year terminated the employment of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who accused the company of enforcing policies in a discriminatory fashion and having vague rules that "chill and restrain" staff from exercising rights, according to their charge filed in October, seen by Reuters.

The board said on Monday that its regional director in Seattle will issue a complaint if the parties do not settle the case. The decision comes at a delicate moment for Amazon as it awaits the outcome of its Bessemer, Alabama, workers' vote on whether to make their warehouse the company's first unionized facility in the country.

Cunningham and Costa, who gained prominence for pushing the company to do more on climate change, about a year ago questioned Amazon's pandemic safety protocols and worked to raise money for warehouse staff at risk of contracting COVID-19. In a statement, Amazon said it supports workers' rights to criticize work conditions, but that doing so does not absolve staff of breaking lawful rules. "We terminated these employees not for talking publicly about working conditions, safety, or sustainability, but rather, for repeatedly violating internal policies," it said.

Amazon on Monday did not specify what those polices were. Cunningham and Costa did not immediately comment. Marc Perrone, international president of the UFCW union whose local unit helped file the charge, said in a statement: "Today is a reminder that Amazon will break the law to silence its own workers who speak out."

The New York Times earlier reported the news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...

Greenland holds election closely watched by global mining industry

Greenland holds a parliamentary election on Tuesday that could help decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit.The Arctic island of 56,000 people, which former U.S. President Donald T...

UK launches loan scheme to help companies recover

Britain will on Tuesday launch a government-backed loan scheme to help companies access finance as the economy reopens from a strict lockdown, offering maximum loans of 10 million pounds 14 million. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said the loa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021