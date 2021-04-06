Left Menu

Austria: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in balcony collapse

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:45 IST
Austria: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in balcony collapse

A woman has died in Austria and two others were seriously injured after an apartment balcony collapsed, police said Tuesday.

Police in Upper Austria province, west of Vienna, said the balcony in the town of Lenzing collapsed Monday afternoon and the four people who were on it fell about 3 1/2 meters (11 1/2 feet).

A 55-woman was flown to a hospital in Linz, where she died on Monday night. Her 4-year-old grandson was only slightly hurt, but the boy's mother and another woman who was visiting were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the roughly 60-year-old balcony's collapse wasn't immediately clear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Trudeau says Canada is facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Canadas hospitalizations are surging and its intensive care beds are filling up, as COVID-19 variants and a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.Around the world, countr...

AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June

The worlds largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday.But a continued surge could result in more...

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela suspended for one game, to miss Arsenal trip

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, who is being investigated by UEFA and Police Scotland over alleged racial abuse, has been provisionally suspended for one game ahead of a hearing, Europes soccer governing body said on Tuesday.Rangers m...

Night curfew in 20 cities across Gujarat from April 7: CM

Amid the sharp rise in coronavirus positive cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities in the state, which will come into force from Wednesday, till April 30.Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021