Left Menu

Lawyers' body moves SC, seeks appointment of meritorious women as judges in HCs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:08 IST
Lawyers' body moves SC, seeks appointment of meritorious women as judges in HCs

Highlighting ''abysmally low'' 11.04 per cent share of women as judges in higher judiciary, a lawyers' body Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking consideration of “meritorious” lot among them for appointment as judges in high courts.

The Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association (SCWLA), in an application filed through lawyer Sneha Kalita, also gave the chart of women judges presently posted in various high courts in the country and sought apex court's permission to be made a party in a pending case on the issue.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde has been hearing a case titled as M/s PLR Projects Pvt Ltd v Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd in which the issue of unfilled vacancies of judges in high courts is being considered and the SCWLA has sought to intervene in the matter.

“From the chart it is reflected that, from the 1,080 of sanctioned strength of judges (including both Permanent and Additional Judges) we have 661 number of judges out of which, only 73 number are women judges which accounts for a 11.04 of women judges,” the plea said.

The plea also brought the glaring fact to the notice of the apex court and said “since independence till date, there have been only eight (08) women judges appointed in the Supreme Court out of total 247 judges appointed from 1950 till as on date (2020)”.

The lawyers' body named all the eight judges, appointed so far in the apex court and said currently Justice Indira Banerjee is the only woman sitting judge in Supreme Court.

It has sought a direction to “consider meritorious women lawyers practicing in Supreme Court and High Courts for appointment of judges in High Courts.” The plea has also sought a direction to the Centre to incorporate in Memorandum of procedures ( MOP ) the provisions and consideration of appointment of women judges in high courts.

“To issue an appropriate order/direction to the Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, government of India to expedite the process of inclusion and appointment of women judges on meritorious ground to the respective Supreme Court and High Court Benches,” it said.

Referring constitutional provisions on equality, the plea said the higher judiciary should have adequate representation for women after giving due weightage to the merit.

“The women's participation in justice delivery system is an important factor for the societal progress and gender equality…,” it said.

The plea referred to a speech of Attorney General K K Venugopal expressing concerns about the gender disparity in benches.

''Improving the representation of women could also go a long way towards a more balanced and empathetic approach in cases involving sexual violence'', it said.

Earlier, the top court on March 25, had said the Centre should respond to its collegium recommendations within a reasonable time frame and favoured appointment of ad-hoc judges in the high courts to reduce the pendency of cases in the judiciary.

It had taken note of delay on part of the central government in acting on the collegium's recommendations and had asked Venugopal to make a statement regarding clearing of names recommended by the top court collegium.

On January 27, the top court had taken strong note of the delay on the part of the Central government in acting on the collegium's recommendations clearing names for appointment of judges in higher judiciary, saying “it is a matter of great concern”. The apex court had then said that as on date 189 proposals on appointment of judges are pending and sought an update on the latest position from the government. PTI SJK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Tokyo is a swim too far for Britain's Burnell

British marathon swimmer Jack Burnell, who was controversially disqualified at the end of the 10km open-water race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced his retirement on Tuesday only months before the Tokyo Games. Burnell, 27, had been set t...

As India records over 1.07 lakh new COVID cases in single day for first time, Centre says next 4 weeks "very very critical"

India on Tuesday recorded the highest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases at 1.07 lakh even as the Centre cautioned that the next four weeks are very very critical and sought peoples participation to control the second wave of the pandemic.As t...

PM Trudeau says Canada is facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Canadas hospitalizations are surging and its intensive care beds are filling up, as COVID-19 variants and a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.Around the world, countr...

AP Interview: India could resume vaccine exports by June

The worlds largest vaccine maker, based in India, will be able to restart exports of AstraZeneca doses by June if new coronavirus infections subside in the country, its chief executive said Tuesday.But a continued surge could result in more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021