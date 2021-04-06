Panama, U.S. discuss need to tackle unlawful immigration

Panama's Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the need to tackle unlawful immigration during a phone call earlier on Tuesday, the Panamanian government said.

In a statement, Panama's government said the two officials discussed areas of common interest during the call, including the political situation in the region, and the importance of addressing illegal immigration "at its source."

