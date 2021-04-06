Left Menu

FM calls for greater coordination among BRICS on IMF's quota review

BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors discussed financial cooperation agenda set by India for 2021 - Global Economic Outlook and Response to COVID-19 pandemic, New Development Bank NDB Activities, Social Infrastructure Financing and Use of Digital Technologies, Cooperation on Customs related issues, IMF reforms, Fintech for SMEs and Financial Inclusion, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:11 IST
FM calls for greater coordination among BRICS on IMF's quota review

India on Tuesday pitched for greater coordination among BRICS nations on the issue of the 16th general review of quotas of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to give more say to developing countries. As per an IMF resolution, the 16th General Review of Quotas should be concluded by December 15, 2023. Any adjustment in quota shares would be expected to result in increase in the voting rights of emerging countries in line with their relative positions in the world economy. It would likely result in an increase in the share of emerging markets and developing countries as a whole, while protecting the voice and representation of the poorest members. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while chairing the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, emphasised on the need for the five-nation grouping to respond to the COVID-19 crisis through policy support and enhanced international coordination. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) are members of the grouping. As the 2021 BRICS Chair, India's approach is focused on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation based on continuity, consolidation and consensus, the finance ministry said in a statement. ''This was the first meeting of the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under India Chairship in 2021. ''BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors discussed financial cooperation agenda set by India for 2021 - Global Economic Outlook and Response to COVID-19 pandemic, New Development Bank (NDB) Activities, Social Infrastructure Financing and Use of Digital Technologies, Cooperation on Customs related issues, IMF reforms, Fintech for SMEs and Financial Inclusion,'' it said. On the BRICS priorities and agenda for 2021, Sitharaman said efforts should be made towards delivering outcomes that reflect the needs and aspirations of the group in particular and emerging markets and developing economies in general. She also stressed on thematic priorities for the New Development Bank for discussion during 2021 and the issue of membership expansion. On the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance minister said the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India and it has supplied 64.5 million vaccine doses to 84 countries. Speaking on the importance of social infrastructure and use of digital technologies, Sitharaman underscored the merit in engaging with private sector and exploring the innovative financing models. Sitharaman also said the Prime Minister's Health Insurance Scheme using an output-based funding model has triggered a major private investment cycle in healthcare infrastructure. This has enabled significant expansion of healthcare services to vulnerable citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.Harry will appear on camera in the documentary serie...

Bengal reports record 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more fatalities

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 2,058 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest count of 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 5,97,634, the health department said.The death toll climbed to 10,355 after seven more patients succumbed to the virus, it sa...

Police trainer testifies Chauvin used unauthorized neck restraint on Floyd

The Minneapolis Police Departments coordinator on the use of force told jurors on Tuesday the neck restraint applied by former policeman Derek Chauvin in the deadly arrest of George Floyd was unauthorized and that officers are trained to us...

California plans to lift most pandemic restrictions June 15

California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, with officials saying enough people should be vaccinated by then to allow for life to almost get back to a pre-pandemic normal.The mask mandate in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021