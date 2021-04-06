Senior citizen mauled to death by panther in Udaipur

An elderly woman was mauled to death by a panther in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The body of 65-year old Navli Bai, who had gone to the forest area to feed cattle on Monday evening was found on Tuesday morning near Mudi village, police said.

When she did not return till late in the night, her family members started looking for her. The mutilated body was found on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem.

