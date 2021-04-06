White House not anticipating any actions against Iran amid negotiations

The Biden administration is not anticipating any actions against Iran amid negotiations over reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal severed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. and Iran are holding indirect talks this week in Vienna over a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)