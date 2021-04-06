White House not anticipating any actions against Iran amid negotiations

White House not anticipating any actions against Iran amid negotiationsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:30 IST
The Biden administration is not anticipating any actions against Iran amid negotiations over reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal severed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The U.S. and Iran are holding indirect talks this week in Vienna over a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Vienna
- Biden
- Iran
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury's Yellen sees post-COVID growth, possible full employment in 2022
WRAPUP 1 -Myanmar activists hold candle-lit protests as EU, U.S. try to pressure junta
U.S. Treasury's Yellen sees post-COVID growth, possible full employment in 2022
U.S. health agency questions robustness of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data
AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from U.S. vaccine trial - NIAID