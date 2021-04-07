Left Menu

Waze was posted in CIU after instructions of Param Bir Singh: Mumbai Police report

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) after oral instructions from the then Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, according to a Mumbai Police report.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:12 IST
Waze was posted in CIU after instructions of Param Bir Singh: Mumbai Police report
Sachin Waze (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) after oral instructions from the then Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, according to a Mumbai Police report. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has submitted a report to Maharashtra Home Department about the reinstatement of Sachin Waze and his nine months tenure in Mumbai CIU, Crime Branch.

The report submitted by Mumbai Police states, "Sachin Waze was posted in Crime Intelligence Unit after oral instructions from the then Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Waze was reporting to Singh directly, bypassing other officers". "Waze was following the guidelines of the then Commissioner of Police about the raid on illegal activities, whom to arrest. Waze strictly prohibited his colleague of CIU from reporting to senior officers of the crime branch," the report added.

The report further states, "Sachin Waze used to remain present in all important matters like TRP Case, Dilip Chabriya case and explosive found in a vehicle near the residence of Mukesh Ambani case along with the then Commissioner of Police in the important briefing to the minister." According to the report, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze was mainly using high-end luxury cars and other private vehicles to reach the office other than government vehicles given to him.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday has been called by National Investigation Agency (NIA) to record a statement in Sachin Waze's case. Notably, Singh was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case.

Sachin Waze, API in the CIU who was in charge of the Mansukh Hiran case, was in NIA custody till April 7, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Ambani. Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the MHA handed over the probe to the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021