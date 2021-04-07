Body of missing girl exhumed in Himachal's Una

Body of missing girl exhumed in Himachal's UnaPTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:49 IST
The body of a missing young girl has been exhumed in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Wednesday, officials said.
Situation became tense in the village in the Gagret sub-division after recovery of the body.
Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur and other officials have reached the spot.
More details are awaited.
