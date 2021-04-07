Guj cops collect Rs 2.6cr from violators of COVID-19 norms in 4 days

The Gujarat police have collected fines worth Rs 2.66 crore in four days from people failing to wear masks and those spitting in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

The fines were collected between April 2 and April 5, the official said, adding that a penalty of Rs 1,000 has been imposed on violators of the mask rule.

According to a release issued by the state police, on an average, around 6,600 people were fined every day from April 2 to April 5 for COVID-19-related violations in Gujarat.

''A penalty of Rs 2.66 crore was collected in four days from 26,761 people found moving out without mask or spitting in public,'' the official said.

As many as 1,300 FIRs under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code were also registered during this period against people who failed to adhere to the directives issued by the administration to curb the viral spread, it was stated.

At least 2,410 persons were also arrested for flouting COVID-19 related rules and guidelines.

In addition to this, 2,373 vehicles were seized for curfew violations in four major cities during this period, the release said.

In view of the present situation, Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia has instructed police officials to enforce the coronavirus-related SOPs strictly, it was stated.

