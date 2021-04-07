Woman accuses rape by brother, cousin in Telangana

A woman has complained that she was sexually assaulted by her brother and cousin since she was around eight years old in Kothagudem district, police said on Wednesday.

A day after she filed the complaint, her 25-year-old cousin allegedly killed himself by hanging at his house on Wednesday, they said.

In the complaint, the 20-year-old woman accused her brother and cousin, a software engineer, working in London and now staying in Kothagudem, of repeatedly raping her since she was a second standard student (about 8 years).

In the complaint, she alleged that her mother and other family members did not take action against her brother and cousin in spite of her informing them and she was tortured by all of them.

Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC was registered, a police official said.

Meanwhile, an audio conversation, purportedly between the woman and one of the accused, was broadcast by some local news channels in which the accused is heard admitting his guilt and seeking apology from her.

