Engineering firm's director shoots himself to death in car

A 55-year-old director of an engineering firm allegedly shot himself dead inside his car near Satana town in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Yashwant Nagar area, they said.

Deceased Nandlal Ganpat Shinde's company was located in Satpur MIDC in Nashik city, the police said.

''Around 2 pm today, he reached Yashwant Nagar and called his cousin to tell him that he was unable to drive the car. Some time later, his cousin and some other relatives reached the spot, but were shocked to find Shinde in a pool of blood on the driver seat of the car,'' a police official said.

He had shot himself in the head from his revolver, the official said, adding that his body was sent to Sataba rural hospital.

Shinde was was a local office-bearer of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Kamatwade area of Nashik city.

The motive behind his extreme step is being investigated, police said.

