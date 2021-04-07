PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:32 IST
Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Active Discharged Deaths --------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 29197 3121 25688 388 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 690568 19455 659980 11133 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 304638 15237 286182 3219 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 66890 4158 61537 1077 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 134827 5035 127774 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 10353 399 9824 130 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 260020 25855 226887 7278 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 346791 18146 325779 2866 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 104711 4526 96735 1741 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 645930 27509 604979 8964 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 913274 13276 892736 7262 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1033560 49254 971556 12731 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1144594 31493 1108078 4710 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 770 53 711 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 42949 1820 40442 687 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 911110 27743 870546 12821 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 316649 11617 303298 1734 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 386269 52445 329408 4416 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 3783 190 3591 2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 60229 2858 56531 840 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 328453 18684 305249 4620 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 318014 26059 287869 4086 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3173261 501559 2613627 56652 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5123 51 5010 62 --------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 16861 17 16788 56 --------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 218832 683 215691 1111 --------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 271919 5925 264402 1591 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 129596 6844 121608 1144 --------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29447 75 28998 374 --------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 14140 108 13882 150 --------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4508 46 4451 11 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12376 142 11984 81 --------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 344647 4009 338662 1923 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6286 65 5977 136 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 33575 90 33069 391 --------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 600024 14290 575371 10363 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ COMBINED TOTAL 12914174 892837 11844900 166768 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,28,01,785 and the death toll at 1,66,177. The ministry said there are 8,43,473 active cases while 1,17,92,135 people have so far recovered from the infection.

