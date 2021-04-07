Left Menu

Expecting to bring investment of up to Rs 25,000 cr in two years in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the government is expecting to bring investment of up to Rs 25,000 crore in the next two years, while 24,000 posts are being filled through the accelerated recruitment process.

Expecting to bring investment of up to Rs 25,000 cr in two years in J-K: LG
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the government is expecting to bring investment of up to Rs 25,000 crore in the next two years, while 24,000 posts are being filled through the accelerated recruitment process. He said dry port and cold storage being established in Kathua district would give fillip to the socio-economic development of the region, besides generating substantial employment for the local youth. Speaking at the 'Block Diwas' event at Hiranagar in Kathua, the Lt Governor said the unprecedented new industrial development scheme of Rs 28,400 crore would generate more employment. ''We are also expecting to bring in investment of Rs 20,000 crore-Rs 25,000 crore in coming two years. 24,000 posts are being filled through the accelerated recruitment process,'' Sinha said. Terming transparency, accountability and responsiveness as the core objective of the government, he said regular review and monitoring of the progress of development works is being done at all administrative levels. ''Now people can also monitor the utilisation of funds and the execution of development works,'' he noted. He said all the departments have been directed to make their respective e-office functional at the earliest for establishing paperless and minimum human interface governance. To address the issue of water supply in the area, the Lt Governor said 100 per cent saturation under 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' in 13 districts of the Union Territory would be completed this year. He also noted that recently 12 villages of Hiranagar tehsil and five villages of Marheen tehsil have been declared as border villages, taking the total to 90 villages (51 in Hiranagar and 39 in Marheen). Referring to the ongoing celebrations of 'Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', Sinha said the stories of courage and valour of bravehearts like Brig. Rajinder Singh, Maqbool Sherwani, Ms Mali and other unsung heroes of every area would be told in schools, and are being included in curriculum so that the young generation knows about their sacrifices. The Lt Governor also urged all eligible people to get vaccinated, besides following all the precautionary measures and COVID-19 related SoPs. Later, he handed over various certificates and sanction letters to beneficiaries under different departmental schemes as a token of service delivery to be ensured by the government in such camps regularly. Sinha also handed over the keys of subsidised Laser Land Leveler and Combine Harvester to the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also held interaction with DDC members, BDC chairpersons, members, sarpanches, PRI representatives and listened to their issues and demands, an official spokesman said.

