Russia welcomes Ukraine's pledge to keep ceasefire in Donbass -agencies

The Russian envoy to a working group on Ukraine's rebel-held region of Donbass has welcomed on Wednesday Ukraine's pledge to stick to the ceasefire, according to reports by Russian news agencies.

However, Boris Gryzlov, added that the meeting of the group has ended on Wednesday without any tangible results, the news agencies reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)