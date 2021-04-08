Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Thursday. "Today I took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. Be afraid of disease, not vaccine. If you are also eligible for the vaccine, then go to http://cowin.gov.in and register today and get vaccinated," Union Agriculture Minister tweeted.

Union Agriculture Minister took his first dose of vaccine on March 6. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

India, in a landmark achievement, has administered over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)