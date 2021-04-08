Left Menu

India, China to hold 11th round of Corps Commander-levl talks in Ladakh on April 9

After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, Armies of India and China are scheduled to hold the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talk in eastern Ladakh on Friday to discuss disengagement from friction points in Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains in Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, Armies of India and China are scheduled to hold the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talk in eastern Ladakh on Friday to discuss disengagement from friction points in Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains in Ladakh."Indian and Chinese Army are scheduled to hold the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks at Chushul in eastern Ladakh tomorrow at 10:30 am to discuss further disengagement from friction points there," Indian Army sources said.The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month after extensive talks at both military and political levels.

The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis.

Earlier, India and China held 10 round of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

