Omar Abdullah prays for safe release of CRPF commando abducted by Naxals

Omar Abdullah prays for safe release of CRPF commando abducted by NaxalsPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:21 IST
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he is praying for the safe release of the CRPF's CoBRA commando who is in captivity of Naxalites.
Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who hails from Jammu, was taken captive by the Naxals during the ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur that left 22 security forces personnel dead and several others injured.
''Continue to pray that CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas is released unharmed & returned to his family at the earliest,'' Abdullah tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gangster on the run for 38 years arrested in Jammu
Ready to conduct board exams in summer zones of Jammu in April: JK school education chairperson
Jammu’s huge tourism potential will be explored to fullest: LG
JK L-G presents President's Police Medals in Jammu
Govt official arrested for accepting bribe in Jammu