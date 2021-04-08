Omar Abdullah prays for safe release of CRPF commando abducted by Naxals

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he is praying for the safe release of the CRPF's CoBRA commando who is in captivity of Naxalites.

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who hails from Jammu, was taken captive by the Naxals during the ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur that left 22 security forces personnel dead and several others injured.

''Continue to pray that CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas is released unharmed & returned to his family at the earliest,'' Abdullah tweeted.

