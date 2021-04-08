Left Menu

'We are all aviators': Australian air force replaces term 'airmen'

Australian air force personnel will now be known as aviators rather than airmen, the force said on Thursday, in an apparent acknowledgement of the increasing diversity of its members. "In everything that we do, we are aviators first and foremost." The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) statement did not explicitly credit the change in language to the increasing number of women in its ranks.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:14 IST
'We are all aviators': Australian air force replaces term 'airmen'

Australian air force personnel will now be known as aviators rather than airmen, the force said on Thursday, in an apparent acknowledgement of the increasing diversity of its members. "We are all aviators," Australia's Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld said. "In everything that we do, we are aviators first and foremost."

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) statement did not explicitly credit the change in language to the increasing number of women in its ranks. Rather it said the service wanted to instil a stronger sense of identity. Women make up more than 20% of the nearly 15,000 personnel in the RAAF, a 2019 report found, the highest female participation in any branch of the country's military. The air force aims to have women make up 25% of its members by 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern

New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to 28 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on T...

Protests break out after murder of kidnapped woman in Kyrgyzstan

Hundreds of people rallied in front of Kyrgyzstans interior ministry on Thursday to demand the resignation of its leadership for what they called police inaction over the murder of a kidnapped woman. Aizada Kanatbekova, 27, was kidnapped on...

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Noida, Ghaziabad till April 17

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, both adjoining Delhi, according to official orders issued on Thursday.The restrictions will be in force from 10 ...

"Optional": BCCI may provide Dukes balls if India's Test stars want red ball net sessions during IPL

Indias leading Test stars will be busy with their IPL engagements but the BCCI is ready to help them out by providing Dukes balls in case they want to sneak in a few red ball net sessions during the course of the T20 tournament.This probabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021