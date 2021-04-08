Left Menu

HC, district courts to hold virtual hearings till Apr 23 in view of alarming rise in COVID-19 cases

No adverse orders shall be passed by the District Courts in Delhi in case of non-appearance of parties andor their counsel and the matters which are fixed for recording of evidence, shall be adjourned, the office order of the High Court said.The high court had commenced complete physical functioning from March 15 onwards.Subsequently, it had said that virtual or hybrid proceedings would be held on the request of lawyers.Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year, the court was holding proceedings through video conferencing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:30 IST
HC, district courts to hold virtual hearings till Apr 23 in view of alarming rise in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In view of the ''alarming'' rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday decided that from April 9 to April 23 it will take up matters ''through virtual mode only''.

An office order issued by Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, Manoj Jain, said that even all the courts of the Joint Registrars (judicial) shall also hold proceedings via virtual mode during this period.

The order said that the decision was taken by the Full Court of the High Court.

It also said that no adverse order would be passed by the courts of Joint Registrars (judicial) in case of non-appearance of parties and/or their counsel and the matter which are fixed for recording of evidence before the said courts shall be adjourned.

Similar directions were also issued by the Full Court in respect of the functioning of the subordinate courts.

The office order said that the District Courts have been directed to hold proceedings via virtual mode only from April 9 to April 24 and the video conferencing links be made available on the website/causelist.

''It has been further directed that the Principal District and Sessions Judges in consultation with the DG (Prisons) shall make necessary arrangements for extension of remand of Undertrial prisoners (UTPs).

''Wherever required, during the trial, UTPs may be produced through video-conferencing. No adverse orders shall be passed by the District Courts in Delhi in case of non-appearance of parties and/or their counsel and the matters which are fixed for recording of evidence, shall be adjourned,'' the office order of the High Court said.

The high court had commenced complete physical functioning from March 15 onwards.

Subsequently, it had said that virtual or hybrid proceedings would be held on the request of lawyers.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year, the court was holding proceedings through video conferencing. Its functioning was restricted to urgent matters from March 16 last year.

Thereafter, from March 25 last year, the functioning of the high court and district courts was further restricted and no physical hearing was being conducted due to the spread of COVID-19.

Subsequently, from September last year a few benches started holding physical courts everyday on a rotation basis.

Some of them, thereafter, also started holding hybrid proceedings, wherein lawyers have the option to attend the hearing via video conference instead of appearing in person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against 3 narco-traffickers

The NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in selling smuggled heroin and channelling the proceeds through hawala to further the activities of banned terrorist organisation Kha...

Mexican Senate leader suggests postponing debate on landmark cannabis bill

Mexicos Senate majority leader said on Thursday lawmakers may postpone the debate on a landmark bill that would decriminalize cannabis, a potential setback to creating one of the worlds largest markets for the plant. The bill, already appro...

Google-backed nuclear energy firm TAE Technologies raises $280 mln

TAE Technologies, a California-based firm building technology to generate power from nuclear fusion, said on Thursday it had raised 280 million from new and existing investors, including Google and New Enterprise Associates. The company, wh...

India, US to pursue ways to deepen their partnership on climate, clean energy

India and the US will pursue ways in which they can deepen their partnership on climate and clean energy, the Biden administration said on Thursday after Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called on Prime Minister Narendra Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021