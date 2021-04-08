Left Menu

'Made of plastic': Cleaning up Bolivia's Uru Uru lake

On Wednesday hundreds of people gathered up waste from the surface of the lake, whose waters have also been contaminated by nearby industry and mining. "We are at this moment in a garbage dump, which we have caused since we are the destroyers of the planet," volunteer Magali Huarachi, 28, told Reuters standing amid plastic bottles on a dried out part of the lake.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:49 IST
'Made of plastic': Cleaning up Bolivia's Uru Uru lake
Representative image

Bolivia's Uru Uru lake is more plastic than water, with discarded bottles, containers, toys and tires stretching out towards the horizon, a dystopian image reflecting years of human pollution and the scar of climate change.

The highland lake in the Oruro Department of western Bolivia suffered a major drought in 2016 that drastically lowered its water levels while rivers that flow into it have deposited mountains of plastic waste in its waters over years. Local volunteers, workers and even a French 'influencer' are trying to clear up the mess. On Wednesday hundreds of people gathered up waste from the surface of the lake, whose waters have also been contaminated by nearby industry and mining.

"We are at this moment in a garbage dump, which we have caused since we are the destroyers of the planet," volunteer Magali Huarachi, 28, told Reuters standing amid plastic bottles on a dried out part of the lake. "I am now in a lake, but made of plastic."

Bolivia's highland lakes are major sites protected under the international Ramsar Convention to conserve wetlands, especially those providing waterfowl habitat. The iconic Lake Titicaca is grappling with pollution and the expansion of cities near its shoreline, while Lago Poopó, formerly the second largest after Titicaca, dried up completely in 2015. Limbert Sanchez, from the Center for Ecology and Indigenous Peoples (CEPA), said Uru Uru's water levels had been reduced to around 25-30% of its full capacity, while it had been hit hard by urban and mining pollution.

"Cities are growing, pollution by garbage is growing and gradually that means our Lake Uru Uru is dying, just like our Lake Poopó," he said. Alex Dessard, a French social media influencer who helped clean up Bolivia's famed 'train cemetery' on the salt flats of Uyuni, was one of many cleaning up Uru Uru on Wednesday, pulling out tires and other plastic from blackened water.

"It's a shame that so much garbage has come here because it has accumulated in many years, perhaps a decade. Now we have to think about the future. Let's clean and then we become aware so that we don't have to clean again," he said. As front loaders and dump trucks hauled away the mountains of rubbish, volunteer Huarachi held out hope.

"I think that if we all do our little bit, by picking up our garbage or coming to help here, then we are going to make this place beautiful in a while," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made false and deceptive statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules.The l...

India, US to pursue ways to deepen their partnership on climate, clean energy

India and the US will pursue ways in which they can deepen their partnership on climate and clean energy, the Biden administration said on Thursday after Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called on Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against 3 narco-traffickers

The NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in selling smuggled heroin and channelling the proceeds through hawala to further the activities of banned terrorist organisation Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021