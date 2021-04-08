3 militants killed in Shopian encounter

3 militants killed in Shopian encounterPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:57 IST
Three unidentified militants were killed and a security personnel was wounded in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian town on Thursday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Baba Mohalla following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. A security personnel sustained injuries in the initial firing, the official said.
Three militants were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces, he said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained. PTI MIJ HMB
