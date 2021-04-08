No sitting at Allahabad HC, its Lucknow bench Friday for sanitisation

There shall be no sitting of the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench Friday for sanitising the premises to counter the threat of coronavirus.

According to an order issued by the Chief Justice, there shall be no physical filing/e-filing of cases on Friday.

The decison has been taken in view of the spike in cases in the two cities, according to the order. Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday pushing the toll to 9,003, while 8,490 new cases took the infection tally to 6,54,404.

Among the fresh cases, 50 per cent cases are from four districts -- Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)