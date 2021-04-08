No sitting at Allahabad HC, its Lucknow bench Friday for sanitisation

No sitting at Allahabad HC, its Lucknow bench Friday for sanitisationPTI | Allahabad | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:27 IST
There shall be no sitting of the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench Friday for sanitising the premises to counter the threat of coronavirus.
According to an order issued by the Chief Justice, there shall be no physical filing/e-filing of cases on Friday.
The decison has been taken in view of the spike in cases in the two cities, according to the order. Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday pushing the toll to 9,003, while 8,490 new cases took the infection tally to 6,54,404.
Among the fresh cases, 50 per cent cases are from four districts -- Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Kanpur, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanpur
- Chief Justice
- Varanasi
- Allahabad High Court
- Uttar
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves commissionerate system of policing in Kanpur and Varanasi: Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi.
Commissionerate system of policing approved for Kanpur, Varanasi
Commissionerate system of policing approved for Kanpur, Varanasi
Fire breaks out in govt hospital in Kanpur; no casualty
ADG-rank officers to take charge as police commissioners in Kanpur & Varanasi