PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:56 IST
Pak Army discusses situation along border with India

The Pakistan Army’s top brass on Thursday discussed the situation along the border with India, including the Line of Control, after an agreement to restore the ceasefire agreement.

The 240th Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at GHQ, Rawalpindi and the participants undertook a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The army said in a statement the forum expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the army displayed during recently-held formation exercises.

''Forum held a detailed discussion on the situation along the Eastern Border/LOC especially the environment post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the DGsMO,” it said.

In February, Pakistan and India agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and address each other's core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

An agreement was reached between the two countries after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

A joint statement issued in Islamabad and New Delhi after the talks said the two sides reviewed the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a ''free, frank and cordial atmosphere.'' ''Both the DGMOs have agreed that the existing 2003 understanding should be implemented in letter and spirit,'' Pakistani army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had said.

The conference also expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan peace process and efforts made so far.

The meeting was also apprised about military engagements with friendly countries.

The commanders undertook a detailed review of security situation in the newly-merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The meeting also reviewed internal security situation, including the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 and reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic.

The Corps Commander Conference is held regularly to review the external and internal security situation.

Meanwhile, a two-week long multinational air exercise ACES Meet 2021-1 hosted by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) concluded on Thursday at one of its Operational Bases.

Saudi defence attache Air Vice Marshal (Pilot) Staff Awad Abdullah Al Zahrani and US Air Attache Colonel Wallin David were also present in the ceremony along with observers from Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan.

“With the successful and meaningful conduct of exercise, we have consolidated our resolve that we stand by each other as allies and friends,” said Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor, Base Commander PAF Base.

The exercise was organised by the Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) set up by the PAF in 2016 to transform air force capabilities to meet future challenges and to strengthen relations with friendly air forces.

