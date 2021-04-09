Left Menu

Ambulance on COVID-19 duty catches fire in Maha; none hurt

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 00:52 IST
Ambulance on COVID-19 duty catches fire in Maha; none hurt

An ambulance deployed for ferrying coronavirus patients from rural parts of Aurangabad district caught fire on Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, police said.

No patient was inside the ambulance when it caught fire near Waluj on the Aurangabad-Pune highway, they said.

A process to file a case in connection with the incident was underway at the Waluj Police station, an official said.

The ambulance, operating under '108' emergency service, was gutted in the fire, which started around 4.30, but there was no loss of life or injury in the incident, the official said.

The ambulance was coming from the Gangapur area after dropping a COVID-19 patient and was looking for a fuel station when smoke started coming out of the vehicle, an official of the group handling the '108' service said.

A press note released by the group said there were three cylinders in the ambulance and one of them exploded.

The cause of the fire was being probed, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the Senate to investigate the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis and the full court ruled that churches can be barred from reopening during the pandemic, threatening to further strai...

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.India is ...

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021