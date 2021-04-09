Irish nationalist youths throw petrol bombs at police in Belfast

A crowd of young people attacked police with petrol bombs and stones in an Irish nationalist area of Belfast on Thursday before dispersing, a Reuters photographer said.

The attack in the Springfield Road area followed a night of rioting by nationalists and pro-British loyalists nearby in the Northern Ireland city on Wednesday that was condemned by the British and Irish governments and local political leaders.

