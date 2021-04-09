Irish nationalist youths throw petrol bombs at police in Belfast

Irish nationalist youths throw petrol bombs at police in BelfastReuters | Belfast | Updated: 09-04-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 01:06 IST
A crowd of young people attacked police with petrol bombs and stones in an Irish nationalist area of Belfast on Thursday before dispersing, a Reuters photographer said.
The attack in the Springfield Road area followed a night of rioting by nationalists and pro-British loyalists nearby in the Northern Ireland city on Wednesday that was condemned by the British and Irish governments and local political leaders.
