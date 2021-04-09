YS Sharmila likely to float new political party today

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to float a new political party in today's 'Sankalpa Sabha' in Telangana's Khammam. Sharmila is on her way to Khammam. She will be received by people at Hayath Nagar, Abdullapurmet, Choutuppal, Nakrekal, Suryapet, Namavaram, Nayakangudem and will be reaching Khammam's Pavilion Grounds, where the meeting is scheduled to take place, around 5:15 in the evening.

Talks of her forming a new party have been doing rounds for a while. Sharmila is likely to make a political entry into Telangana politics ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls.

The Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House. (ANI)

