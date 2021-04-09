Left Menu

0.46 pc COVID-19 patients on ventilators, 2.31 pc in ICU: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday informed that 0.46 per cent of active COVID-19 patients are on ventilators and 2.31 per cent are in ICU.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 11:53 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday informed that 0.46 per cent of active COVID-19 patients are on ventilators and 2.31 per cent are in ICU. "Right now 0.46 per cent of the active critical patients are on ventilators, 2.31 per cent are in the ICU, and 4.51 per cent are on oxygen-supported beds," Harsh Vardhan said while speaking at the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19.

"Our fatality rate continues to come down. Right now it is at 1.28 per cent," the Union Health Minister added. The ministers in the meeting are discussing the current national and international scenario of coronavirus pandemic and strategies that are to be adopted for availability and distribution of vaccines in the coming days.

Vardhan also informed that 149 districts have not seen a case in last seven days, eight districts have not seen a case in last 14 days, three districts have not seen a case in last 21 days and as many as 63 districts have not seen a case in last 28 days. He also lauded India's vaccination drive saying that the latest figures suggested that 9,43,34,262 doses have been given to people in India.

"In the last 24 hours, we have given 36,91,511 doses. Last week we even gave 43 lakh doses one day, probably the highest given anywhere in the whole world," he added. As far as healthcare workers are concerned, over 89 lakhs have got first dose and over 54 lakhs have got the second dose.

Over 98 lakhs frontline and field level workers have got the first dose, while over 45 lakhs have got their second dose. For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,30,60,542. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

