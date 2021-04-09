Left Menu

Indian police clamp curbs on media coverage of Kashmir gunbattles

Media were advised to stay away from the site of gun battles or situations that shaped as a challenge to law and order, and not engage in live coverage, he added. Kumar said journalists' right to freedom of speech and expression was subject to reasonable curbs, so as not to endanger the lives of others or compromise national security.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:06 IST
Indian police clamp curbs on media coverage of Kashmir gunbattles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police in the Himalayan region of Kashmir has asked journalists to refrain from live coverage of gun battles with militants fighting Indian rule in the territory or protests, calling such reports a provocation amounting to interference in their duties.

India has deployed tens of thousands of police and soldiers to keep the peace in the disputed Muslim-majority region after revoking its constitutional autonomy in 2019 to weld the region more tightly to the country. In an order this week, the police chief in the Kashmir Valley set out new guidelines for journalists covering the insurgency, in which militant attacks have targeted security forces.

"No operational content should be carried which is likely to incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order, or which promotes anti-national sentiment," police chief Vijay Kumar said. Media were advised to stay away from the site of gun battles or situations that shaped as a challenge to law and order, and not engage in live coverage, he added.

Kumar said journalists' right to freedom of speech and expression was subject to reasonable curbs, so as not to endanger the lives of others or compromise national security. "Do not interfere in the professional and bonafide duty of police and security forces at encounter sites," he said.

More than 50,000 people have died in the revolt that erupted in 1989, government figures show. Human rights and separatists put the toll at double. In the past, police have said the presence of television cameras and journalists at trouble spots in Kashmir often encouraged people to come out in the streets and break the law by throwing stones.

But journalists said the new rules were meant to coerce them into not reporting. "Press freedom is the cornerstone of a democracy and any attack on it undermines the democratic setup of which media is the fourth pillar," the Kashmir Press Club said in a statement.

"Any such attack on press freedom and journalism is highly distressful." India and neighboring Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir. Both control parts of the region but claim all of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 78 to Rs 7,298 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery wen...

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 1242 pm 0742 GMT...

IESA appoints Rajeev Khushu of Texas Instruments as the Chairman for 2021-22

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA, the premier body representing the Indian Electronic System Design Manufacturing ESDM industry, appointed Rajeev Khushu, Director Corporate Affairs and Government Relations atTexas Instr...

Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi hospital suspends non-COVID services, earmarked only for coronavirus patients again

Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital RGGSH has been again converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said on Friday.All non-COVID services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021