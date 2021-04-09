Left Menu

US Navy conducts freedom of navigation operation in Indian waters without New Delhi's prior consent

The US Navy carried out a freedom of navigation operation in the Indian waters near Lakshadweep Islands on Wednesday without New Delhis prior consent to challenge Indias excessive maritime claims, according to an official statement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:18 IST
US Navy conducts freedom of navigation operation in Indian waters without New Delhi's prior consent

The US Navy carried out a freedom of navigation operation in the Indian waters near Lakshadweep Islands on Wednesday without New Delhi's prior consent to challenge India's ''excessive'' maritime claims, according to an official statement. A statement issued by the Commander of the US seventh fleet said that the operation was conducted by guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones on April 7. ''On April 7, 2021 (local time) USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s exclusive economic zone, without requesting India’s prior consent, consistent with international law,'' the statement said.

India requires prior consent for military exercises or manoeuvres in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim the statement said was inconsistent with international law.

''This freedom of navigation operation (“FONOP”) upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognised in international law by challenging India’s excessive maritime claims,'' it said.

US forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis. All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows, the statement said.

''We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future. FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 78 to Rs 7,298 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery wen...

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 1242 pm 0742 GMT...

IESA appoints Rajeev Khushu of Texas Instruments as the Chairman for 2021-22

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA, the premier body representing the Indian Electronic System Design Manufacturing ESDM industry, appointed Rajeev Khushu, Director Corporate Affairs and Government Relations atTexas Instr...

Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi hospital suspends non-COVID services, earmarked only for coronavirus patients again

Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital RGGSH has been again converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said on Friday.All non-COVID services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021