Terrorist killed in shootout with police in Pakistan

A terrorist was killed during a shootout with police when they were on a routine patrolling in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Two terrorists fled during the exchange of fire on Thursday in Bannu district of the province bordering north Waziristan tribal district.

Police seized a hand grenade from the one killed during the shootout, they said.

The slain terrorist was wanted in a target killing of a police official in the district.

