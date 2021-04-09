Left Menu

EC notice to Mamata Banerjee over remarks against central forces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:21 IST
EC notice to Mamata Banerjee over remarks against central forces

The Election Commission has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her prima facie ''completely false, provocative and intemperate statements'' against central armed police forces deputed on election duty in the state, saying her remarks are demoralising the personnel.

The notice issued on Thursday night said the Trinamool Congress leader prima facie violated various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Model Code of Conduct with her remarks against the central forces.

The chief minister has been asked to respond to the notice by 11 am on Saturday.

''... prima facie, completely false, provocative and intemperate statements made by Mamata Banerjee... attempts to berate and vilify Central Paramilitary Forces during electoral process are causing extreme demoralisation amongst ranks and file of these forces, who have been rendering a yeoman's service since late 80s elections after elections and have made a commendable contribution, especially in ensuring area domination and causing deterrence for anti-social hooligans by their sheer presence,'' the notice read.

It said the Central Paramilitary Forces are playing a major role in assisting the ECI to conduct free, fair, transparent and accessible elections.

Citing her statements on central forces, the notice said, ''Far more discouraging is the fact that Ms Banerjee has been trying to make an emotional pitch for women voters to go to the extent of inciting them to attack personnel of CPFs (central police forces).

The notice quoted Banerjee's statement, ''Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019. I saw the same thing in 2016''.

''...And if CAPF create disturbances, I tell you ladies, a group of you go and restrain (gherao) them while another group will go to cast their votes. Don't waste your vote. If you engage yourself only in restraining them they will be happy that you did not cast your vote. This is their plan. It is the plan of BJP. ''And your plan will he that you will not be scared if they try to intimidate you coming to your village on the one hand, on the other you just talk to them. Talking to them will be tantamount to restrain them. You don't have to gherao them literally,'' Banerjee was quoted in the notice.

This is the second notice to Banerjee in the last few of days. On Wednesday, the poll body had issued her a notice over her alleged appeal for votes along communal lines, saying it was in violation of the model code and the Representation of the People Act.

The notice said going by the statements made by her on March 28 and April 7, ''and the historicity of the subsequent statements... it is more than obvious that Ms Banerjee... has been consistent in berating and demoralising the Central Para Military Forces, who often played a significant role in assisting concerned state government and governments of union territories in restoration of law and order ...'' It said the Trinamool Congress and Banerjee have adopted a pattern to vilify the central forces.

''It is extremely unfortunate that political battles are thus sought to be fought in this manner instead of being fought in the campaign trail,'' the EC observed.

Central forces have invariably done a commendable job on duties assigned to them in all sectors of the country to the extent of laying down their lives, the most recent being the tragic episode of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, the notice said. It said while various state and central agencies help the EC in conduct of polls, the praiseworthy role of central forces in ensuring free, fair, transparent and accessible elections merits a special mention.

''Ms Banerjee is perhaps not realising that this kind of statements can create a wedge of distrust between the state police of West Bengal, who are also doing their own duty with the central forces, instead of complementing each other. ''In fact, Ms Banerjee is sparing no efforts to ensure that a deep wedge and drift is created amongst them which is bound to have serious consequential damage even after the process of elections is over,'' the unusually detailed notice said.

The EC said it is prima facie convinced that Banerjee's statements are in violation of Model Code of Conduct as well as sections 186, 189 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

While section 186 deals with obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, section 189 deals with threat of injury to public servant.

Section 505 of the IPC deals with statements conducing to public mischief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States. For this initiative, the company is teaming up...

Soccer-Villa post 99.2 million pounds loss due to COVID-19 impact

Aston Villa suffered losses of 99.2 million pounds 136.23 million in the 2019-20 season as the COVID-19 pandemic hit their finances, the Premier League club said on Friday. The club spent 155.9 million pounds in new recruits after they were...

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi on Friday announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Na...

Protesting farmers to block KMP-KGP expressway for 24 hours from Saturday morning

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, the farmers protesting at Delhi borders will block the key Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours starting Saturday morning.Tomorrow, on April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be bloc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021