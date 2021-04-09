Dangers of Farming: These Are the 7 Most Common Accidents

Farming is an essential job for our world in maintaining our food supply. While it can be rewarding work if you enjoy working outdoors, it is certainly not easy work. Farmers often work long hours doing hard manual labor. In addition to the physical toll that normal farm work can take, there is also a high risk of accidents and injuries associated with working on a farm. Here are some of the most common accidents that farmworkers experience.

Overturned Machinery

One of the most common and most dangerous accidents that occur on farms is overturned equipment. When working on uneven ground, there is a possibility for nearly any farm vehicle to overturn. A rollover of a large piece of farming equipment can easily lead to serious injury and potentially death, especially if working the farm on your own. If operating a tractor with a seatbelt, always make sure to buckle in.

Equipment Damages

Farm equipment can pose many threats beyond rollovers. People lose limbs in farm equipment accidents with a high frequency. Always make sure to turn off all equipment when working on it, take the keys out of the ignition, and make sure all other workers are aware of the danger. No one should go near the equipment until you are finished working on it.

Animal Injuries

Working with animals always has a hazardous element. When you are working with usually docile animals, it can lull you into a false sense of security. While you might never let your guard down if you were working with lions or tigers, or bears, there is a high likelihood that you would do so if you were working with cows, horses, pigs, sheep, and chickens.

You always need to be aware of the potential for harm done by an animal. Even if the animal doesn't mean you harm if it is startled, it can lead to erratic behavior that could result in serious injury. A kick from a large animal like a horse or a cow can easily result in a critical injury. People die every year from kicks from large farm animals. Even smaller animals can pose a risk of serious injury if you are not careful.

Never forget the potential danger when working with animals.

Falls

Another leading cause of injury for farm workers is falling. When the need to climb a silo is present, be sure to use caution and wear shoes with good grip. A fall from at or near the top of a silo is likely to be fatal.

Chemical Exposure

Exposure to pesticides can lead to serious injury. Always use proper safety equipment when spraying crops to protect against inhaling harmful chemicals. Problems resulting from chemical exposure are usually not due to a single incident of exposure but rather long-term exposure from years of working around pesticides.

Heat Exposure

Working out in the hot sun all day can have serious consequences on your health. In order to avoid problems like heat stroke and skin cancer, make sure to keep well hydrated, wear plenty of sunshine, and take breaks out of the sun when you are feeling the heat affecting your normal functions.

Suffocation

There are two common ways that farmworkers suffer from suffocation. One is falling into or getting buried under piles of grain or beans. Workers can also suffer from a lack of oxygen due to farm buildings with poor ventilation.

Personal Injury Lawsuit

If you have suffered an injury while working on a farm that was the result of faulty equipment or an employer's negligence, you may have grounds for a personal injury claim.

When an accident was caused by a defect in farming equipment, you will likely want to bring a product liability case against the equipment manufacturer. When an accident results because your employer failed to provide reasonably safe working conditions, you'll want to file a lawsuit against your employer for negligence.

Injuries resulting from farm accidents can be quite costly, not just in terms of medical expenses but also due to missed work and potential loss of future earning potential. If you were injured while farming, it is important to get the compensation you deserve to cover your financial costs and get back on your feet again.

(Wilma Wiliams is a law school graduate and a part-time freelance blogger. Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)