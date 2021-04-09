Slovak PM: we need to secure Sputnik V for vaccination plan

Slovak PM: we need to secure Sputnik V for vaccination planReuters | Prague | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:31 IST
Slovakia needs to secure Russia's Sputnik V shot for its vaccination plan to protect people's health and lives, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.
Russia called on Slovakia on Thursday to return hundreds of thousands of doses of Sputnik V, citing contract violations, in a row between the two countries after a Slovak watchdog raised doubts about the shot.
