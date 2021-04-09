India, Kazakhstan explore possibility of defence industrial collaboration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held extensive talks with his Kazakh counterpart Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev on Friday with a focus on defence industrial collaboration between the two countries.

After the talks, Singh said both sides explored ways to enhance cooperation in all fields pertaining to security and defence.

Yermekbayev is on an official visit to India from April 7-10.

''We reviewed the full range of bilateral defence ties and deliberated on ways to enhance cooperation in all fields pertaining to security and defence,'' he said on Twitter.

The defence ministry said the two ministers exchanged views to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, including through training, military exercises and capacity building.

''They agreed that both sides must look at the possibility of defence industrial collaboration of mutual interest,'' it said.

The ministry said Yermekbayev thanked Singh for the opportunity given to the Kazakh troops for deployment as part of the Indian battalion in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar and other senior civil and military officials were part of the delegation-level talks.

Before arriving in Delhi, Yermekbayev also visited the headquarters of the 12 Corps of the Army at Jodhpur and the Longewala sector in Jaisalmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)