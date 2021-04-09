Woman critical as husband sets her on fire after quarrel

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Thane city for allegedly trying to kill his wife by setting her ablaze, police said on Friday.

Accused Nazir Shaikh and his wife, residents of Kasarvadavli village, used to quarrel frequently and, in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, he set her on fire, said Senior Inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarvadavli police station.

''The woman has been hospitalised and is critical. The fight started as Shaikh demanded money from his wife for a mobile phone and clothes. He has been arrested for attempt to murder,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)