Body recovered from railway track in J-K's Kathua

A 35-year-old man was found dead on a railway track in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The body was recovered near Lakhanpur rail track on Thursday night and was subsequently shifted to a government medical college hospital in Kathua for identification and postmortem, the officials said. They said the man was believed to have been hit by a train while crossing the track, resulting in his on-the-spot death.

