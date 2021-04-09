Body recovered from railway track in J-K's Kathua

Body recovered from railway track in J-K's KathuaPTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:40 IST
A 35-year-old man was found dead on a railway track in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
The body was recovered near Lakhanpur rail track on Thursday night and was subsequently shifted to a government medical college hospital in Kathua for identification and postmortem, the officials said. They said the man was believed to have been hit by a train while crossing the track, resulting in his on-the-spot death.
