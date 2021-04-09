CBI books 1989-batch civil servant couple in Rs 5.5 crore DA case

CBI books 1989-batch civil servant couple in Rs 5.5 crore DA casePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:36 IST
The CBI carried out searches on Friday at the premises of 1989-batch civil service couple Alka and Amit Jain after booking them for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.5 crore, officials said.
The searches were spread out at Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, they said. Alka Jain is an IRS officer and Amit Jain an IRES officer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Senior citizen mauled to death by panther in Udaipur
From Naxal-hit Malkangiri to Puri beach, budding sand artist sculpts success story
Nodal agency to be set up for integrated devlpt of Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri dists
CBI carries out searches at Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur in DA case against 1989-batch civil servants Alka Jain, Amit Jain: Officials.
CBI books 1989-batch civil servants Alka Jain, Amit Jain in alleged case of disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.5 crore: Officials.