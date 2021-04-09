CBI books 1989-batch civil servant couple in Rs 5.5 crore DA case

The CBI carried out searches on Friday at the premises of 1989-batch civil service couple Alka and Amit Jain after booking them for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.5 crore, officials said.

The searches were spread out at Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur, they said. Alka Jain is an IRS officer and Amit Jain an IRES officer.

