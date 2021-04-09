Kyiv says four-way peace talks over east Ukraine must continue

Ukraine and France are both concerned about the build-up of Russian troops near the border of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on Friday after speaking to his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Both countries agree that four-way peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France over the conflict in the Donbass region must remain active, Kuleba said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)