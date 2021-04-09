Kyiv says four-way peace talks over east Ukraine must continue

Kyiv says four-way peace talks over east Ukraine must continueReuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:48 IST
Ukraine and France are both concerned about the build-up of Russian troops near the border of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on Friday after speaking to his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Both countries agree that four-way peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France over the conflict in the Donbass region must remain active, Kuleba said.
