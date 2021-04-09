Mumbai: 6 held in NCB raids, LSD, marijuana, mephedrone seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended six persons in three operations and seized 123 blots of LSD, 30 grams of curated marijuana, also known as buds in street lingo, as well as mephedrone and hashish in small quantities, an official said on Friday.

The operations were conducted since Thursday evening, with the first one netting 70 blots of LSD, 30 grams of curated marijuana and charas, leading to the arrest of Zaid Rana and Sonu Faiz in Oshiwara, he said.

''In follow-up action, the NCB Mumbai intercepted one Shubham Savardekar with hashish in Lokhandwala in Andheri west. In the third operation, 53 blots of LSD, 10.2 grams of mephedrone was seized and three persons, identified as Ravi Waghela, Harshad Waghela and Sharad Pargi were held from Virar,'' he informed.

