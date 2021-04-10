Man arrested by Delhi police for deceiving people with fake online job ads

Left Menu

A 48-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata for allegedly duping people by posting fake job advertisements online for work abroad, Delhi police said on Saturday.The accused, identified as Samir Arvind Parekh, a resident of Guwahati in Assam, confessed to have cheated over 25 persons with the promise of securing jobs abroad, they said.The police said the accused and his associate contacted victims online and promised to provide them employment abroad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 12:40 IST
A 48-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata for allegedly duping people by posting fake job advertisements online for work abroad, Delhi police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Samir Arvind Parekh, a resident of Guwahati in Assam, confessed to have cheated over 25 persons with the promise of securing jobs abroad, they said.

The police said the accused and his associate contacted victims online and promised to provide them employment abroad. On this assurance, the accused and his associate got the victims to deposit money on the pretext of a registration fee, medical examination and interview.

The matter came to notice after one of the victims approached her with a complaint.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she runs a home food delivery service from Chattarpur in collaboration with her business partner. During the first week of March, she saw an advertisement posted online for a chef's job abroad and contacted the person concerned, who offered her USD 2,000 salary to work as a chef at a restaurant in USA.

She and her business partner deposited Rs 36,000 each as registration fee for the same. Later, when they tried contacting the same person, the phone number was found to be switched off.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “A case was registered and during the probe, we found that all the contact numbers were taken on fake addresses. Bank statements of the beneficiary accounts were obtained and analysed, which revealed many other victims were also cheated by the fraudster for jobs in USA and Canada.” With the help of technical details, the accused was identified and a police team was sent to Kasba area of Kolkata where Parekh was arrested on April 7 after several raids, he said.

The accused has been involved in various cases of job fraud. He works as a labour contractor and got ideas to cheat people on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad, the DCP said.

Four ATM debit cards, a forged Aadhar card, PAN card and a smartphone were recovered from the accused, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

