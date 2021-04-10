CPI(M) demands high-level inquiry into death of four people in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

The CPI(M) has demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of four persons in West Bengal allegedly due to firing by CISF personnel on Saturday.

The incident took place in Cooch Behar district's Sitalkuchi area when polling for the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly election was underway, a senior police officer said.

According to police, four persons were killed as CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who ''attempted to snatch their rifles''.

''Central forces firing upon voters & killing 4 is outrageous. Totally condemnable. EC must order a high powered enquiry under judicial supervision & punish the guilty. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

